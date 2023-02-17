Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 5.7 %

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $42.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEF has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

