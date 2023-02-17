Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 809,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. 119,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,452. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -599.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.