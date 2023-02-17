Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $400.37 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $606.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.