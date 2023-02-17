Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.38. 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Chain Bridge I Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRGU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chain Bridge I by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chain Bridge I by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

