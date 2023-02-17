CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 331.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after buying an additional 370,198 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,268,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

