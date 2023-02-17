Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Trading Up 0.2%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Century Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

Get Century Financial alerts:

Century Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Century Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.74%.

About Century Financial

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.