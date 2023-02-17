Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.20

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 25129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.58) to GBX 135 ($1.64) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Centrica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

