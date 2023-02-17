CenterBook Partners LP Has $833,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $34.47 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.60%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

