CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after acquiring an additional 433,200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 339,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 49,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.2 %

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.