CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 240.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.