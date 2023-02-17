Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns Buy Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.16. The company has a market cap of C$47.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.19 and a 1-year high of C$31.19.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

