Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CVE opened at C$24.85 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.19 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.64.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

