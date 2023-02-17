Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 46,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 16,567,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,911. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,320,000 after buying an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $609,445,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

