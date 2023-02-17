Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cemtrex Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 68.50% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Dawson James raised their target price on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Saturday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

