Celtic (LON:CCP) Price Target Raised to GBX 173 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 173 ($2.10) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of Celtic stock opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.95. Celtic has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of £107.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,592.86 and a beta of 0.31.
About Celtic
Featured Stories
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.