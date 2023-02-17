Celtic (LON:CCP) Price Target Raised to GBX 173 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 173 ($2.10) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celtic Stock Performance

Shares of Celtic stock opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.95. Celtic has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of £107.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,592.86 and a beta of 0.31.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

