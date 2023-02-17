Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.25 million and $320,526.80 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,333,178 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

