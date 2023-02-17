CEEK VR Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $94.42 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00218933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,631.88 or 1.00021863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12258132 USD and is up 6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $9,966,531.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

