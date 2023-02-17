CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.79 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $95.80 million and $9.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00043242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00218412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,996.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11745937 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $11,000,660.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.