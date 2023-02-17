Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $6,201,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 252,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.3 %

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 105,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,872. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Stories

