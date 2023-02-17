CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr-yr to ~$1.52-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

CBZ stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. 230,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CBIZ by 66.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

