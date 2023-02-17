Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Catalent Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.44. 744,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,617. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

