Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Lifted to Outperform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.25.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

