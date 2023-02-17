Casper Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.56 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Casper has a market cap of $407.05 million and $12.56 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,506,189,907 coins and its circulating supply is 10,753,233,459 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

