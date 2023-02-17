Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 464,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.7% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 273,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 25.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 113,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.9 %

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Shares of CGBD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 190,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $795.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

