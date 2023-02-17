Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €138.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €156.00 ($167.74) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

ETR:AFX opened at €136.65 ($146.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is €127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €125.23. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a 1-year high of €188.50 ($202.69).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

