Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 269,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

CRDL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,946. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

