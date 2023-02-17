Cardano Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and approximately $459.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.60 or 0.06935031 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00079503 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00027527 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00057479 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010055 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00027641 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001751 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,637,462,633 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
