Cardano Market Capitalization Hits $14.12 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $14.12 billion and approximately $432.91 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.07 or 0.06898844 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00079127 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00027426 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00057557 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00029764 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009975 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001732 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,638,700,038 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
