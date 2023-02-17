Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised Capstone Copper from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cormark raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.31.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$6.09 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Company Profile

In other news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.