Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Update

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $157.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

