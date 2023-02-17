Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 454,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 12,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $129,324. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 71,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 53,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

