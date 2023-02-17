Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWB. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.42.

CWB traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.39. 217,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,005. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.15.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,284.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

