Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Down 6.9% in January

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,418,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBWBF. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CBWBF stock remained flat at $21.12 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

