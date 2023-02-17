Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 price objective (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$214.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.22.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$173.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,368. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$139.24 and a 12-month high of C$195.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$153.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$154.69.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

