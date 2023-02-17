Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 81,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 101,065 shares.The stock last traded at $20.19 and had previously closed at $21.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambium Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 355,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

