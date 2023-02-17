Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $327-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.10 million.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.40. 308,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

