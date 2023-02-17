CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at CalAmp

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,299,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in CalAmp by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 148,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.02. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

