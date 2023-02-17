Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.90 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.00 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $194.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $202.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.31.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock worth $28,707,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

