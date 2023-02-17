Cadence Bank Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,387 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,671. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $188.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day moving average is $187.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.03 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

