Cadence Bank Purchases Shares of 9,739 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

