Cadence Bank Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

Shares of DG opened at $228.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

