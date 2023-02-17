Cadence Bank Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

