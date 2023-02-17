Cadence Bank Makes New $528,000 Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 148.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $22,854,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,777,682 shares in the company, valued at $102,501,144.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

