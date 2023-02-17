Cadence Bank Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,720,000 after buying an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

USB stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

