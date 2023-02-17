Cadence Bank Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.46 and its 200 day moving average is $226.32. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

