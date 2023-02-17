Cadence Bank Has $421,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.5 %

FIS stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

