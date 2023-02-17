Cadence Bank Buys New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $162.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

