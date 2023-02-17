Cadence Bank Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.