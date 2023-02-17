Cadence Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 90,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,921,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trustmark by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

