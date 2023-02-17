Cadence Bank Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.